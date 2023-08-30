MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary G. Montgomery made a statement in week one of the high school football season. The 9th-ranked (Class 7A) Vikings dominated Williamson 41-2 in their opener at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

South Alabama commit Jared Hollins accounted for four touchdowns, he went 10 of 15 passing for 319 yards. Hollins’ impressive performance for the Vikings earns him our Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors for the first week of the season.

“I thought he played really well and made great decisions. That’s one of the things I think is his strength is he knows how to get the ball to the right guy, knows how to get us lined up on offense, get us into the right play,” said MGM head coach Zach Golson. “He did a really good job and the guys around him made plays, I was I was happy for him.”

Hollins broke the game open just before halftime with a 61-yard touchdown run.

“We had been running that play all game – just trying to get the ball to our playmakers. They (Williamson) finally tried to adjust, so I just did a little read and then the rest is history,” said Hollins.

Both Hollins and Coach Golson credit the Viking’s offensive line for the team’s success.

“Thought we played really well. I think one of our biggest question marks going in was our offensive line. We had five starters we had to replace,” said Golson. “I thought those guys played really well. Certainly still some room for improvement, but I’m happy with where they are. They’re trying to get better every week.”

“I think one thing I try to do is just stay level-headed and not get too high and not get too low. Of course I thank the guys up front for blocking for me, giving me some time to put up these stats and these numbers,” said Hollins.

MGM travels to Charles Henderson for week 2 of the season.