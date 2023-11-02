FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Michael football is headed to the playoffs for the first time in school history. The Cardinals capped off their regular season with a win over rival T.R. Miller in a 55-54 shootout.

Cardinals running back Martin Corte scored six touchdowns in the big win, earning him our Zaxby’s Player of the Week award!

“He’s been a heck of a player for us for four years. He’s a great kid, works super hard. He probably had the game of his life the other night, and we needed it,” St. Michael defensive coordinator Simon Cortopassi said. “We were struggling defensively and so he picked up the slack for us.”

With the win, St. Michael finished the regular season 6-4.

“We did really get in our passing game,” Corte said. “We also did great running the ball, the offensive line opened up all the holes.”

Corte said he was hosting the Cardinals offensive line at his house for a steak dinner during the bye week.

“It’s awesome because last year we had a bye week and so we just had to we ended early and it felt horrible because we know we could have been in playoffs. We were right on the cusp. We had never made it. And just to finally push over that like hill this year feels amazing,” Corte said.

St. Michael will learn their round one opponent on Friday following the final night of the regular season.