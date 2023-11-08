MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baker High School will host a round one playoff game Friday as the Hornets welcome in Auburn. Baker enters postseason play with a ton of momentum following a win over Mountain Brook to finish the regular season. Quarterback Josh Flowers accounted for 316 total yards and two touchdowns in the comeback victory — earning him our Zaxby’s Player of the Week award!

“He is in the constant process of trying to be a better quarterback, not only at his position but everybody around him and being such a great leader,” Baker head coach Steve Normand said. “He’s trying to develop that and he’s getting so much better. It’s really been rewarding for me to see that throughout these years. He’s been on the field since he was a sophomore.”

“I try to make the right play every time. Don’t try to do too much or not do enough,” Flowers said of his in-game mentality. “Just go out there and make the smart play and live to fight another down.”

Flowers will sign early with Mississippi State, but the dual-threat quarterback says there’s work to be done before leaving for Starkville in December.

“I’m trying to get to a state championship. Trying to lead my team and motivate my team — to go onto the next round and next round after that,” Flowers said.