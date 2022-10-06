MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Foley High School running back Kolton Nero for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week seven of Friday Night Football Fever!

Nero accounted for three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing touchdown in the upset 39-38 win over Fairhope last Friday.

“My mentality is what Coach Scott says it doesn’t matter who lines up across you, they have to go against you,” said Nero. “That is just how it is.”



“Kolton just came out and really executed our game plan, he is an outstanding player for us and really coming into his own this year and he went out and had a tremendous game,” said Deric Scott, Foley head coach.

One of Nero’s three total touchdowns came on a passing touchdown. Nero took the handoff from Foley’s quarterback and tossed a passing touchdown.



“The coaches had me roll out with the ball and throw it to a receiver, they drew it up pretty good. They knew that they were going to be, so I give thanks to the coaches for seeing that,” said Nero. “It felt good, I threw it to Makai Mitchell he is a really good player. All of our players are really good.”



“We put that in for him [Nero], he has a decent arm and all of that so it’s one of those things are we tried to do things that keep them excited,” said Scott. “Let them [the players] have fun so it was on those deals and a prime opportunity for us. So we took it advantage of it.”