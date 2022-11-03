MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Faith Academy High School wide receiver Ty Goodwill for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for final regular season week of Friday Night Football Fever!

Goodwill’s two offensive touchdowns and a forced fumble led the Rams over LeFlore last week. Faith is the No. 3 seed from Class 5A Region 1 and will travel to Eufaula for the first round of the playoffs Friday.

“He’s always a threat to score points, Friday night was no exception to that,” said Faith Academy head coach Jack French. “He had a couple that stuck and he had a pretty 80 yarder that came back. He also played outstanding defense. He had a sack that caused a fumble that led to a touchdown. He did a lot of really good things. He plays hard.”

Goodwill said following the one-point loss to UMS-Wright earlier this season, they needed to bounce back.

“We had a good week of practice,” said Goodwill. “We played with what we had and we just executed.”

“What we’re worried about more this week is who we’ve got at practice,” said French. “The flu is tearing through us. But, if you can’t turn it up some you’re not going to last long (in the playoffs) we understand that. We’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got. We know these guys, they’re high character guys and we know we’ll get the best out of them.”

Goodwill said this is his team and he “can’t let them down and [Faith Academy] is going for a state championship.”