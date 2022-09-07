FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third week of high school football saw another nerve-wracking, late victory for Fairhope football. The Pirates beat Choctawhatchee in a shootout Friday, 43-39, improving their record to 3-0 on the season.

A big part of Fairhope’s success was the senior quarterback Caden Creel — earning his this week’s Zaxby’s Player of the Week award!

Caden accounted for four touchdowns Friday, helping lead the Pirates to a comeback victory at home.

“Well you know he’s always got that fight and the kids always have confidence that we are going to find a way,” said Fairhope head coach Tim Carter. “All the things that he is able to do with this throwing and his running create a Lamar Jackson type of effect. It just scares the heck out of defenses.”

“We’ve all been playing together since forever. You see everybody else is transferring around but we all love each other. And when it comes to that we are all fighting for each other. I know that I won this award, but I couldn’t have won it without them and without God and I’m very thankful,” said Creel.

Fairhope opens 7A Region 1 play Thursday against MGM. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but the threat of inclement weather pushed up the region matchup one day.