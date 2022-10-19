MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to Davidson High School running back DJ Butler for winning Zaxby’s Player of the Week for week nine of Friday Night Football Fever!

Butler accounted for six touchdowns in the 43-41 loss against Foley last week. The Warriors host Alma Bryant Friday night in a region matchup.

“I told people it’s probably the best single performance I’ve ever seen coaching, six touchdowns and doing it in lotta different ways,” said Rick Cauley, Davidson Head Coach. “Crazy thing is the week before he had three, did one return for a touchdown, kick return and ran one so he scored a lot of touchdowns in a lot of ways.”

Butler told WKRG his offensive line and wide receivers blocking has provided big openings for him all season.

“I love the way the wide receivers caught the ball,” said Butler. “It really opened things up for us. It’s very important for me to be a leader on this team I feel like everybody looks up to me in that type of way and I don’t wanna let them down.”

“He is very hard-working and says a great example,” said Cauley. “He gets just about every rep that he possibly can get. He does anything you want him to do he is a great kid and a great player.”