MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Davidson picked up a huge 7A Region 1 win over Fairhope last week. Warriors running back DJ Butler rushed for more than 250 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in the game, earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

Last week, the Warriors changed their offensive scheme to a “single wing” formation, and it seemingly paid off. Butler rushed for three touchdowns and even threw a touchdown pass as Davidson dominated Fairhope 42-10 on the road.

“DJ is a really good player. He’s done everything we’ve ever asked him and he plays well pretty much every Friday night,” Warriors head coach Rick Cauley said. “So that gave us confidence in the move that we’ll be able to get it done. And he played fast.”

“The fact that we were able to adapt like very quickly really motivated the team to keep going during the game,” Butler said.

Davidson improved to 2-2 on the season. They will play out of region against B.C. Rain this Friday.

“Knowing that we beat Fairhope like that. You know, they’re really good team and it was a really good region win. That gives us extra motivation to keep on going,” Butler said.