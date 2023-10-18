DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bayside Academy quarterback Sammy Dunn was nearly perfect in the Admirals’ week 8 win over Orange Beach. The sophomore star competed 12 of 13 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns — earning him our Zaxby’s Player of the Week award!

“The whole week I was trying to be more methodical just working on precision, making sure all my passes are accurate, smart passes,” Dunn said. “We picked it up, running game picked up. The offensive line did a great job that week, so we just made sure that we were cleaning everything up looking for next week.”

Through seven games this season, Dunn has thrown for 1,214 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s completed 72% of his passes.

Dunn has a great quarterback to learn from in Bayside Academy head coach Barrett Trotter. The Admiral’s first-year head coach played quarterback at Auburn from 2008-2011. Following Auburn’s national title run, Trotter started for the Tigers in 2011 — he threw for 1,184 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season.

“He’s grown a ton,” Trotter said. “Obviously, system is totally different and new. Throwing the ball a lot more than they were previously. Sometimes I kind of have to remind myself that he’s still brand new to the position and really playing the way that I want him to play. He’s still learning and growing, but he’s doing a great job.”

Bayside improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Class 4A Region 1 with the 35-14 win over Orange Beach. The Admirals play host to Escambia County (5-3, 2-3) on Friday in a region game that holds plenty of playoff implications. Bayside will finish the regular season with consecutive road games against Satsuma (Oct. 27) and Alabama Christian (Nov. 3).