MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — B.C. Rain picked up an impressive non-region win over Davidson last Friday. Red Raiders quarterback Amari Yelding posted nearly 500 total yards and 2 touchdowns in the 48-35 win over the Warriors, earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors for week six!

“I felt like we were firing on all cylinders. Everyone was on the same page,” said Yelding. “We were all in sync and I think that comes from giving God all the glory for allowing me to be in that position and to make the plays. And allowing me and the guys that do the things that we were able to do.”

LT Yelding, Amari’s father, is in his 5th season as the B.C. Rain head coach. He says the impressive stats were a group effort by the entire offense.

“You’ve got to give all that credit to the offensive line. We challenged them to sustain their blocks, stay on blocks to give us some time so we can see how good we can really be on offense,” said Coach Yelding. “They accepted that challenge and as a result our guys had a really good night offensively.”

Amari is in his senior year leading the Red Raiders offense — which isn’t lost on him or his “head coach.”

“I’m proud out of him,” Coach Yelding said of his youngest son. “I try to be a little bit more dad and not bring it to the house as much. I watched his highlight film with him today and I was a fan for the first time. So it’s kind of getting to that point where it’s going to be bittersweet.”

“There’s definitely been a little bit more of a shift. He’s kind of stepped back a little bit, kind of let me find my own way through the ups and downs,” Amari Yelding said of his final couple months playing for his dad. “In the past he wouldn’t let me get too high, wouldn’t let me get too low. But he’s definitely made me grow and let me kind of experience the wave of controlling my emotions on my own.”

B.C. Rain will host Citronelle on Friday, October 6th. The critical 5A Region 1 matchup is our Game of the Week for week 7!