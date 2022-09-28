Irvington, Ala. (WKRG) — Alma Bryant improved to 3-2 on the season after beating Robertsdale 41-20 last Friday night.

Hurricane’s senior quarterback Christian Mose accounted for four touchdowns and 260 total yards in the win — earning him Zaxby’s Player of the Week honors!

“A lot of running the ball, executing blocking schemes, regular power, outside zone, executing what Coach Sessions told us about our blocking scheme,” said Mose. “He [Coach Sessions] told us if we got a good block on the front we would carry everything else.”

“The kid is a straight-A student and every teacher loves him, every administrator loves him,” said Sessions. “Every interaction that you have with Christian Mose is always positive. That’s what he brings to our team — that positive energy everyday.”

“I think I have a lot of impact because whatever I say, I know they believe in me because I put the work in, they see me put the work in,” said Mose. “But me just listening and doing whatever Coach says and telling them, they see me do it, they’ll be good at it.”

Alma Bryant travels to Baker this Friday for a 7A Region 1 matchup.