Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
81°
Mobile
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Alabama Board of Education votes to change teacher …
Video
Murdaugh to face charges in family deaths: lawyer
Video
Married couple dead from gunshots: OSCO confirms
Digital Siren tech alerts users to shootings
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons
Top Stories
Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser
Tiger Woods speaks out against LIV Golf
LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get …
House committee accepts Snyder’s offer to testify …
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Fugitive of the Week
Driven
News 5 Investigates
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Community Calendar
Contests
Cooking with John
Destination Gulf Coast
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Growing the Gulf Coast
Pet of the Week
Serving Those Who Serve
Smiles Behind the Shield
Take 5
The Doctor Is In
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Things To Do: with Theo
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
Destination Gulf Coast – Complete The History Museum …
Video
Top Stories
5 Things to do for the Weekend of July 8th – 10th, …
Video
Top Stories
The Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival is …
Video
Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain …
Video
The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival is coming up this …
Video
The Grand Bay Watermelon Festival headlines this …
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work With Us
Email Alerts
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Please enter a search term.
SPONSORED CONTENT: Pep Rally of the Week
Friday Night Football Fever End of the Year Awards
Top SPONSORED CONTENT: Pep Rally of the Week Headlines
FNFF Pep Rally: UMS-Wright
FNFF Pep Rally: Cottage Hill Christian
FNFF Pep Rally: Murphy Panthers
FNFF Pep Rally: St. Michael
Pep Rally: McGill-Toolen
FNFF Pep Rally: St. Luke’s
More SPONSORED CONTENT: Pep Rally of the Week
FNFF Pep Rally: Daphne Trojans
FNFF Pep Rally: Faith Academy
FNFF Pep Rally: St. Paul’s
FNFF Pep Rally: Saraland
FNFF Pep Rally: Theodore Bobcats
FNFF Pep Rally – UMS Wright
Pep Rally: Blount Leopards
Trending Stories
CBD business owner in Baldwin Co. arrested on drug …
Georgia shooting stemmed from dispute between 2 women …
2 northwest Florida hospitals make U.S. Top 100 list
Government Street shut down; fallen tree
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped …