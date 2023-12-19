ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Wade Waldrop was named the new head football coach at Orange Beach Middle and High School on Tuesday at a special-called meeting of the Orange Beach Board of Education, according to Orange Beach City Schools.

The news comes just over a month after Jamey DuBose stepped down from the Orange Beach head coaching position before taking the head coaching job at Biloxi High School in Mississippi.

Waldrop became available after he resigned from his position as head coach of Hoover High School a week ago. In 2022, Waldrop led Hoover to a region title before falling in the state semifinals.

He has also made stops at Florence, James Clemmons and Chelsa high schools, and he’s compiled a 116-88 overall record with 13 playoff appearances through 18 years of head coaching.

Waldrop is from Hartselle, and he attended school at the University of Alabama Birmingham, earning his bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s degree in education. At UAB, he walked on as a punter and played for three years. He stayed with the program as a graduate assistant when his playing career ended.

Orange Beach High School had 160 candidates interested in the opening head coaching position. The school interviewed coaches from the NFL, the college level and the high school level.

Waldrop impressed interviewers with his track record, plans and process to address culture, character and player development. He also emphasized family, community, longevity of service and program sustainability.

Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent, Randy Wilkes, says Waldrop is just what the program needed.

“He really emphasized during the interview process character development for players and coaches,” Wilkes said. “He also had a huge emphasis on culture, and he does have a proven track record. He has won about 60% of all the games that he’s ever been a head coach.”

Wilkes also told News 5 that Waldrop could bring the Makos back to the top.