SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland, the reigning Class 6A State Champs, dominated Pike Road in the semifinals on Friday night, 46-7. The Spartans will look to defend their title next week in Tuscaloosa.

As the smoke cleared from the pregame festivities, the Spartan offense hit the ground running. Quarterback KJ Lacey connected with standout WR Ryan Williams on a 59 yard connection inside the Patriots’ 10 yard line. Two plays later, RB Santae McWilliams punched in the game’s first touchdown and Saraland never looked back in route to the win.

Saraland offense recorded 555 yards of total offense. McWilliams rushed for 116 of the team’s 232 yards on the ground. Lacey was both efficient and electric with his arm. The Texas commit completed 20-of-25 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Williams, the reigning Mr. Football winner, had 87 yards on five catches and a touchdown.

Saraland’s Dillon Alfred, Jordan Dees and Deshawn Spencer also found the endzone in the victory.

Saraland went into the locker room with a 29-0 lead and they were to able to pace the rest of the way. The Spartan defense came up with key stops and turnovers as they carried a shutout into the fourth quarter.

Saraland advances to the championship game for the second straight season. The Spartans will face Clay-Chalkville in the Super 7 Championship game. The Class 6A final is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.