MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Christian held off Saint James, 34-30, to win the Class 3A semifinal and advance to the state championship game.

Entering the contest, the Mobile Christian defense was tops in the state allowing fewer than seven points per game. The unit came up big in the closing moments with a defensive stand to pull out the victory.

St. James opened the scoring when QB K.J. Jackson connected with Ryder Braxton Berrey for the Trojans’ touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

Mobile Christian responded behind a P.J. Brown touchdown run. Brown finished with more than 200 yards on the ground. Quarterback Damien Gaston added a first half touchdown as the Leopards took the lead 14-10 at the break.

The Leopards added a score in the third quarter to lead it 21-10 going into the final frame. St. James battled in the fourth quarter led by Jackson and WR Tabor Offord.

The Mobile Christian defense came up with the plays late to seal the win and the trip to the Class 3A state championship game.

No. 1 Mobile Christian faces No. 2 Madison Academy in the championship game. The Leopards will hit the field on Thursday at 11 am at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.