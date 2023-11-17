MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth-quarter surge from the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings put them into the 7A state semifinals as they beat the Enterprise Wildcats on Friday night, 13-10.
The Vikings went into the final quarter of play down 10-0 and scored 13 unanswered points to earn the victory to remain undefeated on the season and advance to the next round.
Be sure to check out all the scores from the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs:
Friday night scores:
- Enterprise 10, MGM 13
- Saraland 51, Briarwood 14
- Spanish Fort 17, Pike Road 31
- Charles Henderson 0, Gulf Shores 41
- UMS Wright 21, Headland 35
- Faith Academy 14, Eufaula 41
- Demopolis 13, B.C. Rain 6
- Andalusia 7, Jackson 31
- T.R. Miller 14, Montgomery Catholic 24
- Houston Academy 10, Mobile Christian 35
- Georgiana 13, Leroy 27
- Millry 28, Elba 47
- Trinity 35, Flomaton 0
- Thomasville 33, Straughn 21
- Clarke County 15, Goshen 8
