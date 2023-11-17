MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth-quarter surge from the Mary G. Montgomery Vikings put them into the 7A state semifinals as they beat the Enterprise Wildcats on Friday night, 13-10.

The Vikings went into the final quarter of play down 10-0 and scored 13 unanswered points to earn the victory to remain undefeated on the season and advance to the next round.

Be sure to check out all the scores from the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs:

Friday night scores:

Enterprise 10, MGM 13

Saraland 51, Briarwood 14

Spanish Fort 17, Pike Road 31

Charles Henderson 0, Gulf Shores 41

UMS Wright 21, Headland 35

Faith Academy 14, Eufaula 41

Demopolis 13, B.C. Rain 6

Andalusia 7, Jackson 31

T.R. Miller 14, Montgomery Catholic 24

Houston Academy 10, Mobile Christian 35

Georgiana 13, Leroy 27

Millry 28, Elba 47

Trinity 35, Flomaton 0

Thomasville 33, Straughn 21

Clarke County 15, Goshen 8

MORE HIGHLIGHTS: