MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen took down St. Michael in a 60-minute battle, 35-31, in the 5th Quarter game of the week.

The win gives the Yellow Jackets a 3-3 record on the season, and the Cardinals fall back to 3-3 with the loss.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Gulf Shores 37, Murphy 14

Millry 28, Clarke County 14

Friday night scores: