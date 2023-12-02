LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Top-ranked Leroy will look to defend their title next week as the Bears punched their ticket to the Class 1A championship game.

No. 1 Leroy beat No. 2 Elba, 27-24, in the Class 1A semifinal game on Friday.

The Bears built a 20-7 lead at home behind three touchdowns passes from Brayden Huebner to Taylor Crumedy. The scores totaled more than 160 yards.

Elba came roaring back on the road to take a 21-20 lead — before Leroy scored a go-head touchdown in the final minute on a Huebner pass to Josh Reed.

Leroy will look to win their 7th state title in school history. The Bears play Coosa Christian on Thursday, December 7th, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff in Tuscaloosa set for 3 p.m.