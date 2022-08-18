MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Football season is set to kick off Thursday, August 18 with St. Michael’s Catholic hosting Gulf Shores and Linden visiting Choctaw County.

The offseason saw several movements between high schools and classifications within ‘Region 1’ with 16 teams either moving up or down in classes ahead of the 2022-23 seasons. There were changes in every class, but Class 7A.

Two state champions look to defend their title with Vigor winning the Class 4A state championship over Oneota 52-14 and Clark County toppling Cleveland 49-41 in the Class 2A finals. Vigor makes the move to 5A, while Clark County remains in 2A. UMS-Wright was ranked as the No. 1 team in the state of Alabama for Class 5A.

The debut of News 5’s Friday Night Football Fever for the 2022-23 season is set for Friday, Aug. 19 following the conclusion of the Saints/Packers preseason game on WKRG. News 5’s Simone Eli will be at the Saraland/Daphne game and will have highlights and sound on the newscast.

Classification Movement

Class 6A (3)

Murphy moved from 7A St. Pauls moved from 5A Theodore moved from 7A

Class 5A (4)

Citronelle moved from 6A Gulf Shores moved from 6A Vigor moved from 4A Williamson moved from 5A

Class 4A (5)

Bayside Academy moved from 3A Orange Beach moved from 2A Satsuma moved from 5A St. Michael moved from 5A T.R. Miller moved from 3A

Class 3A (2)

Mobile Chrisitan moved from 4A W.S. Neal moved from 4A

Class 2A (1)

Chickasaw moved from 3A

Class 1A (1)

Leroy moved from 2A

Week 1 Scheduling & Notes

The ‘Week 1’ schedule includes several high-profile matchups including Class 7A rivals Daphne and Saraland, the reigning Class 4A State Champions, Vigor who moved to 5A, travels to Mattie T. Blount (6A) Friday, August 19. Fairhope will host Spanish Fort on the 19th as well.

Several Region 1 will have to wait another week for ‘Week 2’ including Class 7A Alma Bryant who hosts Holtville August 26.

There are two games on Thursday night, one of which is a non-region game. On Friday, 24 games will be played that include at least one Region 1 opponent including 15 region matchups, nine non-region. Clarke County and Sweet Water are participating in a Jamboree contest.

Here is a look at the full Week 1 schedule (all games at 7 p.m. CT):

Thursday, August 18

Visitor Home Linden (1A) Choctaw County (1A) Gulf Shores (5A) St. Michael Catholic (4A)

Friday, August 19

Visitor Home W.S, Neal (3A) Georgiana (1A) J.U, Blacksher (2A) J.F. Shields (1A) Thomasville (3A) Leroy (1A) Citronelle (5A) Millry (1A) Marengo (1A) Washington County (2A) LeFlore Magnet (5A) Chickasaw (2A) B.C, Rain (5A) Excel (3A) St, Luke’s Episcopal (2A) Flomaton (3A) T.R, Miller (4A) Hillcrest, Evergreen (3A) Pike Liberal Arts (2A) Mobile Christian (3A) Cottage Hill Christian (3A) Escambia County (4A) McGill-Toolen Catholic (6A) Montgomery Catholic (4A) Sumter Central (3A) Wilcox Central (4A) Bayside Academy (4A) Elberta (5A) Davidson (7A) Baldwin County (6A) Vigor (5A) Mattie T. Blount (6A) UMS-Wright (5A) St, Paul’s Episcopal (6A) Baker (7A) Theodore (6A) Saraland (7A) Daphne (7A) Spanish Fort (6A) Fairhope (7A) Williamson (5A) Mary G, Montgomery (7A) Foley (1A) Prattville (7A) Jackson (4A) Wayne County, MS (NA) Clarke County (2A) Sweet Water (1A)

Region 1 coaching changes (this will be updated as WKRG News 5 learns more)

2021-22 Region 1 results (* denotes playoff appearance)

Class 7A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs Fairhope 9-2, 8-0 First round exit Theodore 10-2, 7-1 Quarterfinal exit Baker 7-4, 6-2 First round exit Daphne 5-5, 5-3 First round exit Foley 5-5, 4-4 N/A Davidson 3-7, 3-5 N/A Murphy 2-8, 2-6 N/A Alma Bryant 2-8, 1-7 N/A Mary Montgomery 0-10, 0-8 N/A

Class 6A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs Saraland 10-3, 7-0 Quarterfinals exit Spanish Fort 10-2, 6-1 Second round exit McGill-Toolen 7-5, 5-2 Second round exit Baldwin County 8-4, 4-3 Second round exit Gulf Shores 6-4, 3-4 N/A Blount 3-7, 2-5 N/A Robertsdale 3-7, 1-6 N/A Citronelle 3-7, 0-7 N/A

Class 5A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs UMS-Wright 11-2, 6-0 Quarterfinals exit St. Pauls 8-4, 5-1 Second round exit Faith Academy 7-5, 4-2 Quarterfinals exit B.C. Rain 3-7, 3-3 First round exit Elberta 2-8, 2-4 N/A Satsuma 1-9, 1-5 N/A LeFlore 0-10, 0-6 N/A

Class 4A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs Vigor 14-1, 6-0 State Champions Jackson 11-3, 4-2 Semifinal exit Mobile Christian 5-6, 4-2 First round exit Williamson 5-6, 4-2 First round exit St. Michael 6-3, 3-3 N/A Escambia County 2-8, 1-5 N/A W.S. Neal 0-10, 0-6 N/A

Class 3A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs T.R. Miller 10-3, 6-0 Quarterfinal exit Hillcrest Evergreen 7-6, 4-2 Quarterfinal exit Bayside Academy 9-3, 4-2 Second round exit Flomaton 6-4, 2-4 First round exit Chickasaw 6-4, 2-4 N/A Excel 6-4, 2-4 N/A Cottage Hill Christian 3-6, 0-6 N/A

Class 2A

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs Clark County 13-2, 6-0 State Champions Orange Beach 9-2, 5-1 First round exit Greene County 5-6, 4-2 First round exit J.U Blacksher 4-7, 3-3 First round exit Washington County 2-8, 2-4 N/A Leroy 2-8, 0-6 N/A St. Lukes 1-9, 0-6 N/A

Class 1A (1A has yearly changes — table below reflects records for 2022-23 Class 1A teams from the 2021-22 season)

Team Regular Season Record, Region Record Playoffs Millry 8-4, 5-1 Second round exit Fruitdale 4-7, 3-3 First round exit McIntosh 3-6, 2-4 N/A Choctaw County 2-7, 0-6 N/A J.F. Fields 2-8, 2-4 N/A Southern Choctaw 2-8, 1-5 N/A Leroy 2-8, 0-6 N/A