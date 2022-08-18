MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama High School Football season is set to kick off Thursday, August 18 with St. Michael’s Catholic hosting Gulf Shores and Linden visiting Choctaw County.
The offseason saw several movements between high schools and classifications within ‘Region 1’ with 16 teams either moving up or down in classes ahead of the 2022-23 seasons. There were changes in every class, but Class 7A.
Two state champions look to defend their title with Vigor winning the Class 4A state championship over Oneota 52-14 and Clark County toppling Cleveland 49-41 in the Class 2A finals. Vigor makes the move to 5A, while Clark County remains in 2A. UMS-Wright was ranked as the No. 1 team in the state of Alabama for Class 5A.
The debut of News 5’s Friday Night Football Fever for the 2022-23 season is set for Friday, Aug. 19 following the conclusion of the Saints/Packers preseason game on WKRG. News 5’s Simone Eli will be at the Saraland/Daphne game and will have highlights and sound on the newscast.
Classification Movement
Class 6A (3)
|Murphy moved from 7A
|St. Pauls moved from 5A
|Theodore moved from 7A
Class 5A (4)
|Citronelle moved from 6A
|Gulf Shores moved from 6A
|Vigor moved from 4A
|Williamson moved from 5A
Class 4A (5)
|Bayside Academy moved from 3A
|Orange Beach moved from 2A
|Satsuma moved from 5A
|St. Michael moved from 5A
|T.R. Miller moved from 3A
Class 3A (2)
|Mobile Chrisitan moved from 4A
|W.S. Neal moved from 4A
Class 2A (1)
|Chickasaw moved from 3A
Class 1A (1)
|Leroy moved from 2A
Week 1 Scheduling & Notes
The ‘Week 1’ schedule includes several high-profile matchups including Class 7A rivals Daphne and Saraland, the reigning Class 4A State Champions, Vigor who moved to 5A, travels to Mattie T. Blount (6A) Friday, August 19. Fairhope will host Spanish Fort on the 19th as well.
Several Region 1 will have to wait another week for ‘Week 2’ including Class 7A Alma Bryant who hosts Holtville August 26.
There are two games on Thursday night, one of which is a non-region game. On Friday, 24 games will be played that include at least one Region 1 opponent including 15 region matchups, nine non-region. Clarke County and Sweet Water are participating in a Jamboree contest.
Here is a look at the full Week 1 schedule (all games at 7 p.m. CT):
Thursday, August 18
|Visitor
|Home
|Linden (1A)
|Choctaw County (1A)
|Gulf Shores (5A)
|St. Michael Catholic (4A)
Friday, August 19
|Visitor
|Home
|W.S, Neal (3A)
|Georgiana (1A)
|J.U, Blacksher (2A)
|J.F. Shields (1A)
|Thomasville (3A)
|Leroy (1A)
|Citronelle (5A)
|Millry (1A)
|Marengo (1A)
|Washington County (2A)
|LeFlore Magnet (5A)
|Chickasaw (2A)
|B.C, Rain (5A)
|Excel (3A)
|St, Luke’s Episcopal (2A)
|Flomaton (3A)
|T.R, Miller (4A)
|Hillcrest, Evergreen (3A)
|Pike Liberal Arts (2A)
|Mobile Christian (3A)
|Cottage Hill Christian (3A)
|Escambia County (4A)
|McGill-Toolen Catholic (6A)
|Montgomery Catholic (4A)
|Sumter Central (3A)
|Wilcox Central (4A)
|Bayside Academy (4A)
|Elberta (5A)
|Davidson (7A)
|Baldwin County (6A)
|Vigor (5A)
|Mattie T. Blount (6A)
|UMS-Wright (5A)
|St, Paul’s Episcopal (6A)
|Baker (7A)
|Theodore (6A)
|Saraland (7A)
|Daphne (7A)
|Spanish Fort (6A)
|Fairhope (7A)
|Williamson (5A)
|Mary G, Montgomery (7A)
|Foley (1A)
|Prattville (7A)
|Jackson (4A)
|Wayne County, MS (NA)
|Clarke County (2A)
|Sweet Water (1A)
Region 1 coaching changes (this will be updated as WKRG News 5 learns more)
- Rodney Jordan was hired at Satsuma High School — Jordan enters his first year as a head coach after spending four and a half seasons with Eufaula.
- Former Auburn All-SEC defensive lineman Antonio Coleman was promoted to interim head coach at Williamson High School — Williamson went one-on-one with Randy Patrick earlier this summer.
- Former Vigor coach John McKenzie took over Murphy High School — McKenzie led Vigor to a 4A State Championship last season before being placed on administrative leave in February.
- Markus Cook was hired to take over Vigor — Vigor is the reigning Class 4A state champions who moved to Class 5A.
- Carl ‘CJ’ Herring was hired at Chickasaw High School — Herring was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach for two seasons prior.
- Johnny Carpenter was hired at Washington County on July 22 — Carpenter spent the last three seasons at Fruitdale compiling a 16-16 record.
- Zach Golson was hired at Mary G. Montgomery High School — Golson spent the last four seasons as the Daphne High School offensive coordinator
- Hugh Fountain was hired at W.S. Neal High School — Fountain returns to W.S. Neal where he spent seven years from 1989 to 1995. 26 years and stops at Charles Henderson (16) and Escambia County (10) later, Fountain returns to W.S. Neal.
- Vincent Harris was hired at Escambia County High School — Harris was a former Class 6A Player of the Year in 1984 and as well as part of the ‘Super 12’ team.
- Chase Smith was hired at Spanish Fort High School — Smith spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Orange Beach High School compiling at 12-8 record with one playoff game appearance.
2021-22 Region 1 results (* denotes playoff appearance)
Class 7A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|Fairhope
|9-2, 8-0
|First round exit
|Theodore
|10-2, 7-1
|Quarterfinal exit
|Baker
|7-4, 6-2
|First round exit
|Daphne
|5-5, 5-3
|First round exit
|Foley
|5-5, 4-4
|N/A
|Davidson
|3-7, 3-5
|N/A
|Murphy
|2-8, 2-6
|N/A
|Alma Bryant
|2-8, 1-7
|N/A
|Mary Montgomery
|0-10, 0-8
|N/A
Class 6A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|Saraland
|10-3, 7-0
|Quarterfinals exit
|Spanish Fort
|10-2, 6-1
|Second round exit
|McGill-Toolen
|7-5, 5-2
|Second round exit
|Baldwin County
|8-4, 4-3
|Second round exit
|Gulf Shores
|6-4, 3-4
|N/A
|Blount
|3-7, 2-5
|N/A
|Robertsdale
|3-7, 1-6
|N/A
|Citronelle
|3-7, 0-7
|N/A
Class 5A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|UMS-Wright
|11-2, 6-0
|Quarterfinals exit
|St. Pauls
|8-4, 5-1
|Second round exit
|Faith Academy
|7-5, 4-2
|Quarterfinals exit
|B.C. Rain
|3-7, 3-3
|First round exit
|Elberta
|2-8, 2-4
|N/A
|Satsuma
|1-9, 1-5
|N/A
|LeFlore
|0-10, 0-6
|N/A
Class 4A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|Vigor
|14-1, 6-0
|State Champions
|Jackson
|11-3, 4-2
|Semifinal exit
|Mobile Christian
|5-6, 4-2
|First round exit
|Williamson
|5-6, 4-2
|First round exit
|St. Michael
|6-3, 3-3
|N/A
|Escambia County
|2-8, 1-5
|N/A
|W.S. Neal
|0-10, 0-6
|N/A
Class 3A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|T.R. Miller
|10-3, 6-0
|Quarterfinal exit
|Hillcrest Evergreen
|7-6, 4-2
|Quarterfinal exit
|Bayside Academy
|9-3, 4-2
|Second round exit
|Flomaton
|6-4, 2-4
|First round exit
|Chickasaw
|6-4, 2-4
|N/A
|Excel
|6-4, 2-4
|N/A
|Cottage Hill Christian
|3-6, 0-6
|N/A
Class 2A
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|Clark County
|13-2, 6-0
|State Champions
|Orange Beach
|9-2, 5-1
|First round exit
|Greene County
|5-6, 4-2
|First round exit
|J.U Blacksher
|4-7, 3-3
|First round exit
|Washington County
|2-8, 2-4
|N/A
|Leroy
|2-8, 0-6
|N/A
|St. Lukes
|1-9, 0-6
|N/A
Class 1A (1A has yearly changes — table below reflects records for 2022-23 Class 1A teams from the 2021-22 season)
|Team
|Regular Season Record, Region Record
|Playoffs
|Millry
|8-4, 5-1
|Second round exit
|Fruitdale
|4-7, 3-3
|First round exit
|McIntosh
|3-6, 2-4
|N/A
|Choctaw County
|2-7, 0-6
|N/A
|J.F. Fields
|2-8, 2-4
|N/A
|Southern Choctaw
|2-8, 1-5
|N/A
|Leroy
|2-8, 0-6
|N/A
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.