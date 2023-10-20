MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week nine of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Millry 49, McIntosh 8
- Southern Choctaw 38, J.F. Shields 8
Friday night scores:
- McGill-Toolen 7, Theodore 42
- LeFlore 7, B.C. Rain 39
- Fairhope 34, Alma Bryant 13
- Citronelle 0, UMS-Wright 24
- Foley 41, Davidson 52
- Robertsdale 0, Spanish Fort 45
- Murphy 34, Baldwin County 20
- MGM 34, Daphne 7
- Vigor 46, Elberta 7
- St. Paul’s 21, Blount 0
- Williamson 0, Faith Academy 29
- Escambia County 14, Bayside Academy 38
- Washington County 20, Chickasaw 32
- St. Michael 21, Jackson 42
- St. Luke’s 7, Clarke County 54
- Satsuma 0, T.R. Miller 42
- Fruitdale 16, Leroy 42
- W.S. Neal 28, Thomasville 34
- Orange Beach 45, Wilcox Central 28
- Mobile Christian 42, Flomaton 0
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 15, Excel 14
- Marengo 6, Sweet Water 48