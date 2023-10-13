MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week one of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Spanish Fort 41, McGill-Toolen 19
- Blount 0, Theodore 35
- Wilcox-Central 6, St. Michael 45
Friday night scores:
- Baker 14, MGM 35
- B.C. Rain 31, UMS-Wright 21
- Alma Bryant 22, Foley 35
- Gulf Shores 55, Elberta 7
- Jackson 49, Satsuma 6
- Baldwin County 7, Saraland 56
- Daphne 16, Fairhope 13
- Bayside Academy 35, Orange Beach 14
- LeFlore 0, Vigor 31
- Robertsdale 14, St. Paul’s 54
- Park Crossing 12, Davidson 21
- Williamson 8, Citronelle 14
- Excel 7, Thomasville 35
- Flomaton 21, W.S. Neal 44
- J.F. Shields 0, Millry 67
- J.U. Blacksher 0, Clarke County 27
- Leroy 41, Southern Choctaw 8
- T.R. Miller 42, Escambia County 7
- Washington County 16, Francis Marion 20
- Monroe County 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen 62
- Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill 0
- Fruitdale 20, Chickasaw 44