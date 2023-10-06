MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week seven of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • McGill-Toolen 34, Baldwin County 23
  • Fairhope 17, Foley 21
  • Murphy 39, Robertsdale 27
  • Millry 57, Washington County 0

Friday night scores:

  • Citronelle 14, B.C. Rain 47
  • Baker 35, Alma Bryant 6
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 0, Mobile Christian 42
  • Vigor 13, Faith Academy 21
  • Elberta 13, UMS-Wright 55
  • St. Paul’s 6, Spanish Fort 35
  • St. Michael 49, Orange Beach 3
  • Saraland 59, Blount 20
  • Williamson 13, Gulf Shores 45
  • T.R. Miller 31, Bayside Academy 17
  • MGM 48, Davidson 13
  • W.S. Neal 42, Cottage Hill 13
  • Escambia County 7, Jackson 50
  • Wilcox Central 24, Satsuma 52
  • Clarke County 40, Chickasaw 0
  • St. Luke’s 51, Francis Marion 16
  • Southern Choctaw 12, Choctaw County 14
  • Leroy 46, J.F. Shields 8
  • Linden 0, Sweet Water 20
  • McKenzie 38, J.U. Blacksher 16
  • Excel 43, Monroe County 0
  • Thomasville 21, Flomaton 7