MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week six of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Gulf Shores 37, Murphy 14
  • Millry 28, Clarke County 14

Friday night scores:

  • McGill-Toolen 35, St. Michael 31
  • Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27
  • Dothan 35, Baker 14
  • Davidson 35, B.C. Rain 49
  • Blount 12, Williamson 14
  • MGM 45, Baldwin County 14
  • Mobile Christian 39, Orange Beach 7
  • Opelika 10, Theodore 16
  • Foley 20, Saraland 70
  • Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6
  • Faith Academy 7, St. Paul’s 40
  • St. Luke’s 10, Leroy 42
  • Northview (Fla.) 26, Elberta 43
  • McIntosh 22, Chickasaw 32
  • Fruitdale 0, Washington County 51
  • J.F. Shields 54, Georgiana 0
  • J.U. Blacksher 12, Excel 35
  • Marengo 28, Southern Choctaw 36 (2OT)
  • Monroe County 6, Escambia County 41
  • Biloxi 55, LeFlore 22