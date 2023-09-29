MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week six of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Gulf Shores 37, Murphy 14
- Millry 28, Clarke County 14
Friday night scores:
- McGill-Toolen 35, St. Michael 31
- Spanish Fort 35, Daphne 27
- Dothan 35, Baker 14
- Davidson 35, B.C. Rain 49
- Blount 12, Williamson 14
- MGM 45, Baldwin County 14
- Mobile Christian 39, Orange Beach 7
- Opelika 10, Theodore 16
- Foley 20, Saraland 70
- Alma Bryant 34, Robertsdale 6
- Faith Academy 7, St. Paul’s 40
- St. Luke’s 10, Leroy 42
- Northview (Fla.) 26, Elberta 43
- McIntosh 22, Chickasaw 32
- Fruitdale 0, Washington County 51
- J.F. Shields 54, Georgiana 0
- J.U. Blacksher 12, Excel 35
- Marengo 28, Southern Choctaw 36 (2OT)
- Monroe County 6, Escambia County 41
- Biloxi 55, LeFlore 22