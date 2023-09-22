MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week five of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Alma Bryant 7, MGM 42
  • Satsuma 8, St. Michael 42
  • B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2

Friday night scores:

  • Bayside Academy 0, Jackson 35
  • Daphne 20, Baker 33
  • Gulf Shores 0, LeFlore 44
  • Robertsdale 0, Saraland 66
  • UMS-Wright 9, Vigor 31
  • Spanish Fort 8, Theodore 3
  • Baldwin County 20, Blount 13
  • Murphy 0, McGill-Toolen 42
  • Davidson 42, Fairhope 10
  • Monroe County 8, Mobile Christian 57
  • Faith Academy 10, Citronelle 27
  • J.U. Blacksher 8, St. Luke’s 12
  • Chickasaw 26, Francis Marion 14
  • Choctaw County 16, Millry 50
  • Cottage Hill 0, Thomasville 44
  • Flomaton 27, Excel 20
  • McIntosh 21, Southern Choctaw 36
  • Orange Beach 14, T.R. Miller 27
  • W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3