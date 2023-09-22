MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week five of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Alma Bryant 7, MGM 42
- Satsuma 8, St. Michael 42
- B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2
Friday night scores:
- Bayside Academy 0, Jackson 35
- Daphne 20, Baker 33
- Gulf Shores 0, LeFlore 44
- Robertsdale 0, Saraland 66
- UMS-Wright 9, Vigor 31
- Spanish Fort 8, Theodore 3
- Baldwin County 20, Blount 13
- Murphy 0, McGill-Toolen 42
- Davidson 42, Fairhope 10
- Monroe County 8, Mobile Christian 57
- Faith Academy 10, Citronelle 27
- J.U. Blacksher 8, St. Luke’s 12
- Chickasaw 26, Francis Marion 14
- Choctaw County 16, Millry 50
- Cottage Hill 0, Thomasville 44
- Flomaton 27, Excel 20
- McIntosh 21, Southern Choctaw 36
- Orange Beach 14, T.R. Miller 27
- W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3