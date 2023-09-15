MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week four of the high school football season.
Thursday night score:
- St. Paul’s 24, Murphy 8
Friday night scores:
- Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7
- MGM 24, Fairhope 10
- Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19
- Vigor 12, Williamson 0
- UMS-Wright 0, Gulf Shores 17
- Baker 51, Foley 44
- McGill-Toolen 59, Robertsdale 0
- Daphne 56, Davidson 14
- Excel 0, Mobile Christian 55
- Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14
- Wilcox Central 19, Bayside Academy 41
- Elberta 31, LeFlore 13
- J.U. Blacksher 26, Chickasaw 28 (OT)
- Citronelle 19, Alma Bryant 13 (OT)
- Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24 (OT)
- St. Luke’s 27, Washington County 14
- St. Michael 41, Escambia County 26
- Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
- Fruitdale 14, Millry 54
- Clarke County 18, Straughn 44
- Leroy 48, Choctaw County 6
- Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
- Monroe County 12, W.S. Neal 48
- Southern Choctaw 22, Florala 44
- J.F. Shields 6, McIntosh 41
- R.C. Hatch 12, Sweet Water 44