MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week four of the high school football season.

Thursday night score:

  • St. Paul’s 24, Murphy 8

Friday night scores:

  • Saraland 49, Spanish Fort 7
  • MGM 24, Fairhope 10
  • Faith Academy 32, B.C. Rain 19
  • Vigor 12, Williamson 0
  • UMS-Wright 0, Gulf Shores 17
  • Baker 51, Foley 44
  • McGill-Toolen 59, Robertsdale 0
  • Daphne 56, Davidson 14
  • Excel 0, Mobile Christian 55
  • Flomaton 34, Cottage Hill 14
  • Wilcox Central 19, Bayside Academy 41
  • Elberta 31, LeFlore 13
  • J.U. Blacksher 26, Chickasaw 28 (OT)
  • Citronelle 19, Alma Bryant 13 (OT)
  • Theodore 27, Baldwin County 24 (OT)
  • St. Luke’s 27, Washington County 14
  • St. Michael 41, Escambia County 26
  • Jackson 38, T.R. Miller 7
  • Fruitdale 14, Millry 54
  • Clarke County 18, Straughn 44
  • Leroy 48, Choctaw County 6
  • Thomasville 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
  • Monroe County 12, W.S. Neal 48
  • Southern Choctaw 22, Florala 44
  • J.F. Shields 6, McIntosh 41
  • R.C. Hatch 12, Sweet Water 44