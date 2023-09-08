MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week three of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael 21
- Northview 42, Tate 14 (Fla.)
Friday night scores:
- Foley 7, MGM 28
- Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
- Davidson 28, Baker 66
- Robertsdale 7, Blount 28
- Orange Beach 0, Jackson 50
- St. Paul’s 3, Saraland 47
- Citronelle 28, Vigor 34 (OT)
- Alma Bryant 35, Daphne 49
- Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10
- Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
- Murphy 7, Theodore 39
- Williamson 12, Elberta 39
- LeFlore 6, UMS-Wright 13
- Chickasaw 34, St. Luke’s 36
- Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
- Cottage Hill 26, Excel 28
- Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
- Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7
- Clarke County 46, Washington County 19
- Francis Marion 19, J.U. Blacksher 48
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 13, Flomaton 21
- Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
- Sweet Water 41, University Charter 6
- Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30
- T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
- McIntosh 0, Leroy 41
Florida scores:
- Pine Forest 53, Pensacola 0
- Pace 24, West Florida 21
- Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27
- Milton 28, Booker T. Washington 0