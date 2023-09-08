MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week three of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael 21
  • Northview 42, Tate 14 (Fla.)

Friday night scores:

  • Foley 7, MGM 28
  • Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16
  • Davidson 28, Baker 66
  • Robertsdale 7, Blount 28
  • Orange Beach 0, Jackson 50
  • St. Paul’s 3, Saraland 47
  • Citronelle 28, Vigor 34 (OT)
  • Alma Bryant 35, Daphne 49
  • Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10
  • Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13
  • Murphy 7, Theodore 39
  • Williamson 12, Elberta 39
  • LeFlore 6, UMS-Wright 13
  • Chickasaw 34, St. Luke’s 36
  • Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6
  • Cottage Hill 26, Excel 28
  • Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6
  • Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7
  • Clarke County 46, Washington County 19
  • Francis Marion 19, J.U. Blacksher 48
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 13, Flomaton 21
  • Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0
  • Sweet Water 41, University Charter 6
  • Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30
  • T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12
  • McIntosh 0, Leroy 41

Florida scores:

  • Pine Forest 53, Pensacola 0
  • Pace 24, West Florida 21
  • Escambia 39, Gulf Breeze 27
  • Milton 28, Booker T. Washington 0