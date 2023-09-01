MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week two of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Leflore 0, Williamson 22
- Jackson 35, Demopolis 7
- Leroy 26, Clarke County 13
- MGM 19, Charles Henderson 7
Friday night scores:
- B.C. Rain 18, Vigor 26
- McGill-Toolen 6, St. Paul’s 14
- Citronelle 0, Gulf Shores 31
- Baldwin County 24, Foley 37
- Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7
- Blount 0, Spanish Fort 44
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 46, Davidson 59
- Saraland 54, Murphy 6
- Chickasaw 18, St. Michael 49
- Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
- Cottage Hill 22, Satsuma 28
- Holtville 0, Alma Bryant 18
- Munroe (Fla.) 0, Mobile Christian 31
- Marengo 0, St. Luke’s 31
- Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13
- UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
- Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
- Fairhope 13, Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 33
- Pike Liberal Arts 6, Bayside Academy 38
- Linden 12, Millry 40
- Northview (Fla.) 14, Escambia County 26
- Southern Choctawhatchee 30, J.U. Blacksher 33
- Walton County 45, Flomaton 21
- Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6
- W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
- Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
- Pensacola Catholic 13, Escambia County (Fla.) 12
- Booker T. Washington 14, West Florida 30
- Navarre 17, Pine Forest (Fla.) 40
- Pensacola High 0, Tate (Fla.) 54
- Jay 20, Freeport (Fla.) 14
- Lincoln 21, Pace (Fla.) 7
- Gulf Breeze 21, Crestview (Fla.) 35
- Niceville 42, Milton 7 (Fla.)