MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week two of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Leflore 0, Williamson 22
  • Jackson 35, Demopolis 7
  • Leroy 26, Clarke County 13
  • MGM 19, Charles Henderson 7

Friday night scores:

  • B.C. Rain 18, Vigor 26
  • McGill-Toolen 6, St. Paul’s 14
  • Citronelle 0, Gulf Shores 31
  • Baldwin County 24, Foley 37
  • Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7
  • Blount 0, Spanish Fort 44
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 46, Davidson 59
  • Saraland 54, Murphy 6
  • Chickasaw 18, St. Michael 49
  • Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
  • Cottage Hill 22, Satsuma 28
  • Holtville 0, Alma Bryant 18
  • Munroe (Fla.) 0, Mobile Christian 31
  • Marengo 0, St. Luke’s 31
  • Faith Academy 44, Elberta 13
  • UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
  • Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
  • Fairhope 13, Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 33
  • Pike Liberal Arts 6, Bayside Academy 38
  • Linden 12, Millry 40
  • Northview (Fla.) 14, Escambia County 26
  • Southern Choctawhatchee 30, J.U. Blacksher 33
  • Walton County 45, Flomaton 21
  • Washington County 77, A.L. Johnson 6
  • W.S. Neal 53, McIntosh 6
  • Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
  • Pensacola Catholic 13, Escambia County (Fla.) 12
  • Booker T. Washington 14, West Florida 30
  • Navarre 17, Pine Forest (Fla.) 40
  • Pensacola High 0, Tate (Fla.) 54
  • Jay 20, Freeport (Fla.) 14
  • Lincoln 21, Pace (Fla.) 7
  • Gulf Breeze 21, Crestview (Fla.) 35
  • Niceville 42, Milton 7 (Fla.)