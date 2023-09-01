MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week two of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

Leflore 0, Williamson 22

Jackson 35, Demopolis 7

Leroy 26, Clarke County 13

MGM 19, Charles Henderson 7

Friday night scores: