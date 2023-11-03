MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week 11 of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- UMS-Wright 20, Williamson 19
- Cottage Hill 25, St. Luke’s 13
- Jackson 45, Davidson 14
- Vigor 46, Sidney Lanier 8
- Baker 37, Mountain Brook 28
- Thomasville 34, Clarke County 0
- Excel 42, Southern Choctaw 6
- Flomaton 63, Marengo 0
- Leroy 49, Washington County 14
Friday night scores:
- Theodore 20, St. Paul’s 10
- Saraland 70, McGill-Toolen 27
- Faith Academy 21, LeFlore 6
- Blount 26, Murphy 6
- Baldwin County 43, Robertsdale 13
- Briarwood Christian 14, Fairhope 24
- T.R. Miller 36, W.S. Neal 8
- Northridge 21, Alma Bryant 18
- Chickasaw 32, Satsuma 47
- B.C. Rain 21, Gulf Shores 43
- Elberta 24, Citronelle 35
- Wilcox Central 54, J.F. Shields 16
- Prattville Christian 44, Monroe County 15
- Foley 38, Jackson-Olin 26
- J.U. Blacksher 14, Jay (Fla.) 41
- Choctaw County 24, University Charter 16
- Daphne 50, Hillcrest-Evergreen 18
- Bayside Academy 35, Alabama Christian 7