MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week one of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Daphne 19, Murphy 0
  • Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14
  • St. Michael 20, Gulf Shores 41

Friday night scores:

  • St. Paul’s 14, UMS-Wright 7
  • Excel 14, B.C. Rain 34
  • MGM 41, Williamson 2
  • Libscomb Academy (Tenn.) 30, Saraland 31 (OT)
  • Chickasaw 6, Leflore 33
  • J.A.G. 24, Faith Academy 43
  • Theodore 20, Baker 36
  • Prattville 19, Foley 45
  • Milton (Fla.) 7, Orange Beach 0
  • Elberta 7, Bayside Academy 33
  • Montgomery Catholic 21, McGill-Toolen 0
  • Athens (Ga.) 21, Mobile Christian 41
  • Escambia County 20, Cottage Hill 9
  • Millry 26, Citronelle 27
  • McIntosh 6, Satsuma 26
  • Georgiana 12, W.S. Neal 22
  • Hillcrest-Evergreen 20, T.R. Miller 26 (OT)
  • St. Luke’s 41, Fruitdale 0
  • Washington County 0, Marengo 14
  • Sweet Water 41, Clarke County 28