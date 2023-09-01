MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from week one of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Daphne 19, Murphy 0
- Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14
- St. Michael 20, Gulf Shores 41
Friday night scores:
- St. Paul’s 14, UMS-Wright 7
- Excel 14, B.C. Rain 34
- MGM 41, Williamson 2
- Libscomb Academy (Tenn.) 30, Saraland 31 (OT)
- Chickasaw 6, Leflore 33
- J.A.G. 24, Faith Academy 43
- Theodore 20, Baker 36
- Prattville 19, Foley 45
- Milton (Fla.) 7, Orange Beach 0
- Elberta 7, Bayside Academy 33
- Montgomery Catholic 21, McGill-Toolen 0
- Athens (Ga.) 21, Mobile Christian 41
- Escambia County 20, Cottage Hill 9
- Millry 26, Citronelle 27
- McIntosh 6, Satsuma 26
- Georgiana 12, W.S. Neal 22
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 20, T.R. Miller 26 (OT)
- St. Luke’s 41, Fruitdale 0
- Washington County 0, Marengo 14
- Sweet Water 41, Clarke County 28