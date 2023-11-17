MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs.

Friday night scores:

  • Enterprise 10, MGM 13
  • Saraland 51, Briarwood 14
  • Spanish Fort 17, Pike Road 31
  • Charles Henderson 0, Gulf Shores 41
  • UMS Wright 21, Headland 35
  • Faith Academy 14, Eufaula 41
  • Demopolis 13, B.C. Rain 6
  • Andalusia 7, Jackson 31
  • T.R. Miller 14, Montgomery Catholic 24
  • Houston Academy 10, Mobile Christian 35
  • Georgiana 13, Leroy 27
  • Millry 28, Elba 47
  • Trinity 35, Flomaton 0
  • Thomasville 33, Straughn 21
  • Clarke County 15, Goshen 8

