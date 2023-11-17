MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs.
Friday night scores:
- Enterprise 10, MGM 13
- Saraland 51, Briarwood 14
- Spanish Fort 17, Pike Road 31
- Charles Henderson 0, Gulf Shores 41
- UMS Wright 21, Headland 35
- Faith Academy 14, Eufaula 41
- Demopolis 13, B.C. Rain 6
- Andalusia 7, Jackson 31
- T.R. Miller 14, Montgomery Catholic 24
- Houston Academy 10, Mobile Christian 35
- Georgiana 13, Leroy 27
- Millry 28, Elba 47
- Trinity 35, Flomaton 0
- Thomasville 33, Straughn 21
- Clarke County 15, Goshen 8
MORE HIGHLIGHTS: