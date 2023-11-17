MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from the second round of the AHSAA state playoffs.

Friday night scores:

Enterprise 10, MGM 13

Saraland 51, Briarwood 14

Spanish Fort 17, Pike Road 31

Charles Henderson 0, Gulf Shores 41

UMS Wright 21, Headland 35

Faith Academy 14, Eufaula 41

Demopolis 13, B.C. Rain 6

Andalusia 7, Jackson 31

T.R. Miller 14, Montgomery Catholic 24

Houston Academy 10, Mobile Christian 35

Georgiana 13, Leroy 27

Millry 28, Elba 47

Trinity 35, Flomaton 0

Thomasville 33, Straughn 21

Clarke County 15, Goshen 8

