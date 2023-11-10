MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from the first round of the playoffs of the high school football season.
Thursday night scores:
- Chickasaw 16, Thorsby 50
- Notasulga 0, Millry 55
- Vincent 9, Clarke County 20
- Southern Choctaw 6, Loachapoka 34
- Choctaw County 14, Maplesville 41
Friday night scores:
- McAdory 15, Saraland 54
- Beulah 7, Mobile Christian 52
- Auburn 27, Baker 17
- Dothan 13, MGM 21
- Bessemer City 0, Spanish Fort 28
- Beauregard 7, Gulf Shores 48
- Elmore County 7, Faith Academy 31
- Cleburne County 7, Jackson 44
- Isabella 44, St. Luke’s 17
- Davidson 21, Central-Phenix City 63
- B.C. Rain 34, Valley 22
- Daphne 21, Enterprise 63
- UMS-Wright 7, Central Clay County 0
- Bayside Academy 7, Jacksonville 35
- St. Paul’s 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 20
- Theodore 0, Hueytown 14
- St. Michael Catholic 38, Handley 68
- Anniston 16, T.R. Miller 20
- Dadeville 0, Thomasville 20