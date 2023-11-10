MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Be sure to check out the scores from the biggest games in the Mobile-Pensacola area from the first round of the playoffs of the high school football season.

Thursday night scores:

  • Chickasaw 16, Thorsby 50
  • Notasulga 0, Millry 55
  • Vincent 9, Clarke County 20
  • Southern Choctaw 6, Loachapoka 34
  • Choctaw County 14, Maplesville 41

Friday night scores:

  • McAdory 15, Saraland 54
  • Beulah 7, Mobile Christian 52
  • Auburn 27, Baker 17
  • Dothan 13, MGM 21
  • Bessemer City 0, Spanish Fort 28
  • Beauregard 7, Gulf Shores 48
  • Elmore County 7, Faith Academy 31
  • Cleburne County 7, Jackson 44
  • Isabella 44, St. Luke’s 17
  • Davidson 21, Central-Phenix City 63
  • B.C. Rain 34, Valley 22
  • Daphne 21, Enterprise 63
  • UMS-Wright 7, Central Clay County 0
  • Bayside Academy 7, Jacksonville 35
  • St. Paul’s 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 20
  • Theodore 0, Hueytown 14
  • St. Michael Catholic 38, Handley 68
  • Anniston 16, T.R. Miller 20
  • Dadeville 0, Thomasville 20