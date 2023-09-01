MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The battle between Vigor and B.C. Rain was so good that the lights at the field went out with 7 seconds remaining in the game.

Vigor went into the locker room at halftime with a lead, but B.C. Rain continued to fight. Ultimately, it was the Vigor Wolves who came out on top, 26-18, and improve to 2-0 on the season.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Leflore 0, Williamson 22

Jackson 35, Demopolis 7

Leroy 26, Clarke County 13

MGM 19, Charles Henderson 7

Friday night scores: