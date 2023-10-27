MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Week 10 of the high school football season features a big matchup between two undefeated 3A teams – #1 ranked Mobile Christian against #6 ranked Thomasville.
The winner of tonight’s game will determine the 3A Region 1 champion.
This is the regular season finale for Mobile Christian – the Leopards have been dominant this year under head coach Ronnie Cottrell. They currently hold a 9-0 record, which includes five shutouts.
Last week, Thomasville beat W.S. Neal to stay undefeated on the season.
Both programs put up plenty of points offensively – the Leoprds averaging 42 points per game while the Tigers offense scores about 35 points per game. Both defenses are top-notch but Mobile Christian holds the edge allowing less than a touchdown per game. Thomasville gives up 14 points per outing.
Check out all the local high school football scores:
Thursday night scores:
- Davidson 34, Alma Bryant 19
Friday night scores:
- Thomasville 14, Mobile Christian 45
- Theodore 42, Saraland 13
- Fairhope 16, Baker 21
- UMS-Wright 13, Faith Academy 21
- Millry 0, Leroy 26
- Vigor 12, Gulf Shores 42
- Baldwin County 25, St. Paul 44
- Blount 24, McGill Toolen 42
- Foley 35, Daphne 57
- T.R. Miller 54, St. Michael 55
- Bayside Academy 39, Satsuma 13
- Citronelle 20, LeFlore 0
- Elberta 0, B.C. Rain 30
- Spanish Fort 42, Murphy (Ladd) 9
- Robertsdale 0, MGM 56
- Sweet Water 42, St. Luke’s 7
- Choctaw County 46, J.F. Shields 0
- Francis Marion 0, Clarke County 33
- Jackson 45, Wilcox-Central 0
- Excel 39, W.S. Neal 46
- Cottage Hill 7, Hillcrest-Evergreen 54
- Monroe County, Flomaton
- Orange Beach 15, Escambia County 20
- Washington County 27, J.U. Blacksher 20
- Southern Choctaw, Fruitdale