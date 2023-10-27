MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Week 10 of the high school football season features a big matchup between two undefeated 3A teams – #1 ranked Mobile Christian against #6 ranked Thomasville.

The winner of tonight’s game will determine the 3A Region 1 champion.

This is the regular season finale for Mobile Christian – the Leopards have been dominant this year under head coach Ronnie Cottrell. They currently hold a 9-0 record, which includes five shutouts.

Last week, Thomasville beat W.S. Neal to stay undefeated on the season.

Both programs put up plenty of points offensively – the Leoprds averaging 42 points per game while the Tigers offense scores about 35 points per game. Both defenses are top-notch but Mobile Christian holds the edge allowing less than a touchdown per game. Thomasville gives up 14 points per outing.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

  • Davidson 34, Alma Bryant 19

Friday night scores:

  • Thomasville 14, Mobile Christian 45
  • Theodore 42, Saraland 13
  • Fairhope 16, Baker 21
  • UMS-Wright 13, Faith Academy 21
  • Millry 0, Leroy 26
  • Vigor 12, Gulf Shores 42
  • Baldwin County 25, St. Paul 44
  • Blount 24, McGill Toolen 42
  • Foley 35, Daphne 57
  • T.R. Miller 54, St. Michael 55
  • Bayside Academy 39, Satsuma 13
  • Citronelle 20, LeFlore 0
  • Elberta 0, B.C. Rain 30
  • Spanish Fort 42, Murphy (Ladd) 9
  • Robertsdale 0, MGM 56
  • Sweet Water 42, St. Luke’s 7
  • Choctaw County 46, J.F. Shields 0
  • Francis Marion 0, Clarke County 33
  • Jackson 45, Wilcox-Central 0
  • Excel 39, W.S. Neal 46
  • Cottage Hill 7, Hillcrest-Evergreen 54
  • Monroe County, Flomaton
  • Orange Beach 15, Escambia County 20
  • Washington County 27, J.U. Blacksher 20
  • Southern Choctaw, Fruitdale