MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Week 10 of the high school football season features a big matchup between two undefeated 3A teams – #1 ranked Mobile Christian against #6 ranked Thomasville.

The winner of tonight’s game will determine the 3A Region 1 champion.

This is the regular season finale for Mobile Christian – the Leopards have been dominant this year under head coach Ronnie Cottrell. They currently hold a 9-0 record, which includes five shutouts.

Last week, Thomasville beat W.S. Neal to stay undefeated on the season.

Both programs put up plenty of points offensively – the Leoprds averaging 42 points per game while the Tigers offense scores about 35 points per game. Both defenses are top-notch but Mobile Christian holds the edge allowing less than a touchdown per game. Thomasville gives up 14 points per outing.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Davidson 34, Alma Bryant 19

Friday night scores: