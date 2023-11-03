MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was expected that the final week of the regular season’s game of the week would be a defensive battle, and that’s exactly what we got.

Theodore took down St. Paul’s in the final game of the regular season, 20-10.

The Bobcats improved to 7-3 on the season with a 6-2 record in region play. Meanwhile, the Saints fall to 7-3 on the season with a 5-3 record in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

  • UMS-Wright 20, Williamson 19
  • Cottage Hill 25, St. Luke’s 13
  • Jackson 45, Davidson 14
  • Vigor 46, Sidney Lanier 8
  • Baker 37, Mountain Brook 28
  • Thomasville 34, Clarke County 0
  • Excel 42, Southern Choctaw 6
  • Flomaton 63, Marengo 0
  • Leroy 49, Washington County 14

Friday night scores:

  • Theodore 20, St. Paul’s 10
  • Saraland 70, McGill-Toolen 27
  • Faith Academy 21, LeFlore 6
  • Blount 26, Murphy 6
  • Baldwin County 43, Robertsdale 13
  • Briarwood Christian 14, Fairhope 24
  • T.R. Miller 36, W.S. Neal 8
  • Northridge 21, Alma Bryant 18
  • Chickasaw 32, Satsuma 47
  • B.C. Rain 21, Gulf Shores 43
  • Elberta 24, Citronelle 35
  • Wilcox Central 54, J.F. Shields 16
  • Prattville Christian 44, Monroe County 15
  • Foley 38, Jackson-Olin 26
  • J.U. Blacksher 14, Jay (Fla.) 41
  • Choctaw County 24, University Charter 16
  • Daphne 50, Hillcrest-Evergreen 18
  • Bayside Academy 35, Alabama Christian 7