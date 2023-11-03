MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was expected that the final week of the regular season’s game of the week would be a defensive battle, and that’s exactly what we got.

Theodore took down St. Paul’s in the final game of the regular season, 20-10.

The Bobcats improved to 7-3 on the season with a 6-2 record in region play. Meanwhile, the Saints fall to 7-3 on the season with a 5-3 record in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

UMS-Wright 20, Williamson 19

Cottage Hill 25, St. Luke’s 13

Jackson 45, Davidson 14

Vigor 46, Sidney Lanier 8

Baker 37, Mountain Brook 28

Thomasville 34, Clarke County 0

Excel 42, Southern Choctaw 6

Flomaton 63, Marengo 0

Leroy 49, Washington County 14

Friday night scores: