MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When rivals meet, any sort of expectation for how two teams might match up go out the window.

That happened on the first Friday night of the 2023 high school football season when St. Paul’s and UMS-Wright faced off in the 45th edition of the Battle of Old Shell Road, one of the state’s biggest rivalries.

A young St. Paul’s team claimed the road win over UMS-Wright by a score of 14-7 and improve to 1-0 on the season. Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Daphne 19, Murphy 0

Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14

St. Michael 20, Gulf Shores 41

Friday night scores: