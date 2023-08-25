MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When rivals meet, any sort of expectation for how two teams might match up go out the window.
That happened on the first Friday night of the 2023 high school football season when St. Paul’s and UMS-Wright faced off in the 45th edition of the Battle of Old Shell Road, one of the state’s biggest rivalries.
A young St. Paul’s team claimed the road win over UMS-Wright by a score of 14-7 and improve to 1-0 on the season. Check out all the local high school football scores:
Thursday night scores:
- Daphne 19, Murphy 0
- Fairhope 17, Spanish Fort 14
- St. Michael 20, Gulf Shores 41
Friday night scores:
- St. Paul’s 14, UMS-Wright 7
- Excel 14, B.C. Rain 34
- MGM 41, Williamson 2
- Libscomb Academy (Tenn.) 30, Saraland 31 (OT)
- Chickasaw 6, Leflore 33
- J.A.G. 24, Faith Academy 43
- Theodore 20, Baker 36
- Prattville 19, Foley 45
- Milton (Fla.) 7, Orange Beach 0
- Elberta 7, Bayside Academy 33
- Montgomery Catholic 21, McGill-Toolen 0
- Athens (Ga.) 21, Mobile Christian 41
- Escambia County 20, Cottage Hill 9
- Millry 26, Citronelle 27
- McIntosh 6, Satsuma 26
- Georgiana 12, W.S. Neal 22
- Hillcrest-Evergreen 20, T.R. Miller 26 (OT)
- St. Luke’s 41, Fruitdale 0
- Washington County 0, Marengo 14
- Sweet Water 41, Clarke County 28