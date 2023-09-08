MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mary G. Montgomery Vikings picked up their first region victory of the season over the Foley Lions in the 5th Quarter Game of the Week, 28-7.

MGM stays undefeated while handing Foley its first loss of the season in a game that will have plenty influence on who wins the region.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Bayside Academy 27, St. Michael 21

Northview 42, Tate 14 (Fla.)

Friday night scores:

Foley 7, MGM 28

Gulf Shores 31, Faith Academy 16

Davidson 28, Baker 66

Robertsdale 7, Blount 28

Orange Beach 0, Jackson 50

St. Paul’s 3, Saraland 47

Citronelle 28, Vigor 34 (OT)

Alma Bryant 35, Daphne 49

Pensacola Catholic 24, Fairhope 10

Spanish Fort 14, Baldwin County 13

Murphy 7, Theodore 39

Williamson 12, Elberta 39

LeFlore 6, UMS-Wright 13

Chickasaw 34, St. Luke’s 36

Mobile Christian 38, W.S. Neal 6

Cottage Hill 26, Excel 28

Escambia County 46, Satsuma 6

Choctaw County 40, Fruitdale 7

Clarke County 46, Washington County 19

Francis Marion 19, J.U. Blacksher 48

Hillcrest-Evergreen 13, Flomaton 21

Millry 54, Southern Choctaw 0

Sweet Water 41, University Charter 6

Thomasville 50, Monroe County 30

T.R. Miller 47, Wilcox Central 12

McIntosh 0, Leroy 41

Florida scores: