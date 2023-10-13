MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In arguably the biggest game of the season to date, MGM took down 7A Region 1 rival Baker, 35-14.

Baker quarterback Josh Flowers threw a costly second-quarter interception that set up the Vikings to extend their lead to two scores, and they never looked back.

The Vikings improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in region play. Meanwhile, the Hornets suffered their second loss of the season and first loss in region play and now have a 6-2 overall record with a 4-1 record in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Spanish Fort 41, McGill-Toolen 19

Blount 0, Theodore 35

Wilcox-Central 6, St. Michael 45

Friday night scores: