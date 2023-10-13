MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In arguably the biggest game of the season to date, MGM took down 7A Region 1 rival Baker, 35-14.

Baker quarterback Josh Flowers threw a costly second-quarter interception that set up the Vikings to extend their lead to two scores, and they never looked back.

The Vikings improved to 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in region play. Meanwhile, the Hornets suffered their second loss of the season and first loss in region play and now have a 6-2 overall record with a 4-1 record in region play.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

  • Spanish Fort 41, McGill-Toolen 19
  • Blount 0, Theodore 35
  • Wilcox-Central 6, St. Michael 45

Friday night scores:

  • Baker 14, MGM 35
  • B.C. Rain 31, UMS-Wright 21
  • Alma Bryant 22, Foley 35
  • Gulf Shores 55, Elberta 7
  • Jackson 49, Satsuma 6
  • Baldwin County 7, Saraland 56
  • Daphne 16, Fairhope 13
  • Bayside Academy 35, Orange Beach 14
  • LeFlore 0, Vigor 31
  • Robertsdale 14, St. Paul’s 54
  • Park Crossing 12, Davidson 21
  • Williamson 8, Citronelle 14
  • Excel 7, Thomasville 35
  • Flomaton 21, W.S. Neal 44
  • J.F. Shields 0, Millry 67
  • J.U. Blacksher 0, Clarke County 27
  • Leroy 41, Southern Choctaw 8
  • T.R. Miller 42, Escambia County 7
  • Washington County 16, Francis Marion 20
  • Monroe County 14, Hillcrest-Evergreen 62
  • Mobile Christian 34, Cottage Hill 0
  • Fruitdale 20, Chickasaw 44