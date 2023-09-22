MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jackson Aggies shut out the Bayside Academy Admirals on Friday night, 35-0, to claim sole possession of first place in 4A region 1.
Both teams came into the matchup undefeated, but the Aggies proved to be too much for the Admirals, who suffered their first loss of the season.
Check out all the local high school football scores:
Thursday night scores:
- Alma Bryant 7, MGM 42
- Satsuma 8, St. Michael 42
- B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2
Friday night scores:
- Bayside Academy 0, Jackson 35
- Daphne 20, Baker 33
- Gulf Shores 0, LeFlore 44
- Robertsdale 0, Saraland 66
- UMS-Wright 9, Vigor 31
- Spanish Fort 8, Theodore 3
- Baldwin County 20, Blount 13
- Murphy 0, McGill-Toolen 42
- Davidson 42, Fairhope 10
- Monroe County 8, Mobile Christian 57
- Faith Academy 10, Citronelle 27
- J.U. Blacksher 8, St. Luke’s 12
- Chickasaw 26, Francis Marion 14
- Choctaw County 16, Millry 50
- Cottage Hill 0, Thomasville 44
- Flomaton 27, Excel 20
- McIntosh 21, Southern Choctaw 36
- Orange Beach 14, T.R. Miller 27
- W.S. Neal 22, Hillcrest-Evergreen 3