MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Jackson Aggies shut out the Bayside Academy Admirals on Friday night, 35-0, to claim sole possession of first place in 4A region 1.

Both teams came into the matchup undefeated, but the Aggies proved to be too much for the Admirals, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

Alma Bryant 7, MGM 42

Satsuma 8, St. Michael 42

B.C. Rain 13, Williamson 2

Friday night scores: