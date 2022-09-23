MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here! Teams all throughout the state will compete in non-region games Friday, September 23rd.

Our Game of the Week is a battle between two Mobile County Schools: Williamson (4-1) vs. Blount (2-2)!

Both teams began the season with new head coaches. Antonio Coleman took over the Lion’s program this offseason and has led his alma mater to a 4-1 record. Williamson’s lone loss came to rival, and defending 4A State Champs, Vigor in week 4.

Josh Harris was named the Blount head coach in 2022, but was placed on administrative leave earlier this month for allegedly hitting a player. Since then, the Leopards are 2-0 with wins over Robertsdale and Baldwin County.

Despite the game carrying no region implications, as Williamson plays in Class 5A Region 1 and Blount in Class 6A Region 1, plenty of bragging rights are on the line Friday night. Last year the Lions defeated the Leopards 7-0 the final week of the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Blount High School. Highlights will air on WKRG’s Friday Night Football Fever beginning at 10:10 PM.

Below is a full list of Coastal Alabama Week 6 Games:

Baker at Dothan

B.C. Rain at Davidson (at Baker)

Baldwin County at Mary G. Montgomery

Daphne at Spanish Fort

Escambia County at Monroe County

Excel at J.U. Blacksher

Georgiana at J.F. Shields

Jackson at Thomasville

LeFlore at Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, Fla.)

Leroy at St. Luke’s

McIntosh at Orange Beach

Murphy at Gulf Shores

Patrician Academy at Monroe Academy

Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian

Robertsdale at Alma Bryant

Saraland at Foley

Sidney Lanier at Satsuma

Sparta Academy at Clarke Prep

Southern Academy at Jackson Academy

Southern Choctaw at Marengo

St. Michael at McGill-Toolen

St. Paul’s at Faith Academy

Sumter Central at Choctaw County

Theodore at Opelika

Valiant Cross at Escambia Academy

Washington County at Fruitdale

Wilcox Central at Central-Hayneville

Williamson at Blount