MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The halfway point of the high school football season is here! Teams all throughout the state will compete in non-region games Friday, September 23rd.
Our Game of the Week is a battle between two Mobile County Schools: Williamson (4-1) vs. Blount (2-2)!
Both teams began the season with new head coaches. Antonio Coleman took over the Lion’s program this offseason and has led his alma mater to a 4-1 record. Williamson’s lone loss came to rival, and defending 4A State Champs, Vigor in week 4.
Josh Harris was named the Blount head coach in 2022, but was placed on administrative leave earlier this month for allegedly hitting a player. Since then, the Leopards are 2-0 with wins over Robertsdale and Baldwin County.
Despite the game carrying no region implications, as Williamson plays in Class 5A Region 1 and Blount in Class 6A Region 1, plenty of bragging rights are on the line Friday night. Last year the Lions defeated the Leopards 7-0 the final week of the regular season.
Kickoff is set for 7 PM at Blount High School. Highlights will air on WKRG’s Friday Night Football Fever beginning at 10:10 PM.
Below is a full list of Coastal Alabama Week 6 Games:
Baker at Dothan
B.C. Rain at Davidson (at Baker)
Baldwin County at Mary G. Montgomery
Daphne at Spanish Fort
Escambia County at Monroe County
Excel at J.U. Blacksher
Georgiana at J.F. Shields
Jackson at Thomasville
LeFlore at Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, Fla.)
Leroy at St. Luke’s
McIntosh at Orange Beach
Murphy at Gulf Shores
Patrician Academy at Monroe Academy
Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian
Robertsdale at Alma Bryant
Saraland at Foley
Sidney Lanier at Satsuma
Sparta Academy at Clarke Prep
Southern Academy at Jackson Academy
Southern Choctaw at Marengo
St. Michael at McGill-Toolen
St. Paul’s at Faith Academy
Sumter Central at Choctaw County
Theodore at Opelika
Valiant Cross at Escambia Academy
Washington County at Fruitdale
Wilcox Central at Central-Hayneville
Williamson at Blount