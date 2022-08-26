MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another week of high school football on the Gulf Coast and another great WKRG Game of the Week! McGill-Toolen will host St. Paul’s Friday night in a historic matchup between two traditional powerhouse programs.

Despite the schools being just miles apart, the Yellow Jackets and Saints have never played each other — they’re now meeting as 6A Region 1 opponents. St. Paul’s moved up to Class 6A this offseason. Both teams are trying to avoid 0-2 starts for the second straight year.

Both McGill-Toolen and St. Paul’s are looking for their first win of the 2022 season after losing week one. McGill-Toolen traveled to 4A #1-ranked Montgomery Catholic last week, losing 42-21. St. Paul’s lost a close game to UMS-Wright in the Battle of Old Shell Road, 21-14.

Every game in 6A Region 1 will be important as it boasts arguably the most competitive region in the sate. St. Paul’s will host 6A #3rd-ranked Saraland next week, while McGill-Toolen is off.

Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Saints is set for 7 p.m. at the Lip. WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli will have live coverage leading up the game at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

