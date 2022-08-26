MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another week of high school football on the Gulf Coast and another great WKRG Game of the Week! McGill-Toolen will host St. Paul’s Friday night in a historic matchup between two traditional powerhouse programs.
Despite the schools being just miles apart, the Yellow Jackets and Saints have never played each other — they’re now meeting as 6A Region 1 opponents. St. Paul’s moved up to Class 6A this offseason. Both teams are trying to avoid 0-2 starts for the second straight year.
Both McGill-Toolen and St. Paul’s are looking for their first win of the 2022 season after losing week one. McGill-Toolen traveled to 4A #1-ranked Montgomery Catholic last week, losing 42-21. St. Paul’s lost a close game to UMS-Wright in the Battle of Old Shell Road, 21-14.
Every game in 6A Region 1 will be important as it boasts arguably the most competitive region in the sate. St. Paul’s will host 6A #3rd-ranked Saraland next week, while McGill-Toolen is off.
Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Saints is set for 7 p.m. at the Lip. WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli will have live coverage leading up the game at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.