BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Friday night in October is an ideal one for football. One of the best places to watch high school football in Southwest Alabama is at Bayside Academy.

Our Game of the Week tonight, Bayside is hosting Orange Beach in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Bayside is in Daphne, right on the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay.

The Makos are coming up from beautiful Orange Beach. Both teams started the season fast, with a couple of struggles.

Both teams are 4 and 2, Bayside Academy started 4 and 0 and has lost 2 straight. The Makos opened with 3 straight wins and have dropped 2 of their last 3 games.

Admirals coach Phil Lazenby is expecting a down-to-the-wire football game and hopes his young team comes through.

“It’s a region game for both us and we know it’s very important, we are both on the edge of making the playoffs and not making the playoffs,” said Lazenby. “We’ve got a real young ball club, it’s hard for me to get on them too much, literally it’s like varsity playing JV, eight freshmen starting combined on offense and defense so, it’s one of those things you want to win and win badly, you can’t get on the kids too much because they are so young.”

Lazenby is looking to win his 199th career game tonight, 113 of those were at Bayside. Lazenby has been coaching 26 years, this is his 16th year coaching the Admirals. Lazenby is going up against veteran Jamey Dubose who’s in his first season at Orange Beach. Dubose coached Prattville to two 6A state titles and Central Phenix City to one.