MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our game of the week was a story of two halves of football as the B.C. Rain Red Raiders took down the Citronelle Wildcats, 47-14, on Friday night.

This one went into halftime at 14-7 before B.C. Rain blew the doors open in the third quarter to improve to 4-2 on the season. Meanwhile, Citronelle falls to 3-3 on the year.

Check out all the local high school football scores:

Thursday night scores:

McGill-Toolen 34, Baldwin County 23

Fairhope 17, Foley 21

Murphy 39, Robertsdale 27

Millry 57, Washington County 0

Friday night scores: