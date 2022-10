MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Fan Cam features fans from UMS Wright and B.C. Rain. The two teams played at Alma Bryant this week with UMS Wright beating B.C. Rain 42-7.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.