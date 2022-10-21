MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Theodore family and fans were out in full force ahead of the top-three ranked matchup between the undefeated Bobcats and undefeated Saraland Spartans.

The parking lot was completely full over two hours until kickoff. Several families hosted tailgates in anticipation of the biggest regular season game of the year for the Class 6A Region 1 title.

The Bobcats remain undefeated and earned the No. 1 seed in Class 6A Region 1 with a 27-26 win.