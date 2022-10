MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland Spartans faithful were out in all red to watch their No. 1 ranked team take on Blount in a region matchup. The Spartans shutout Blount 35-0 to advance to 7-0 on the season. Saraland travels to Baldwin County next week.

