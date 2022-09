MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Faith Academy faithful were out in full force for a home game against Citronelle in week five of Friday Night Football Fever. It was a camo out! The Rams shut out Citronelle 43-0 and advance to 3-1 with the. Faith Academy will host region-foe St. Paul’s next Friday.

