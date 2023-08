MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Saraland faithful was loud and proud on the first Friday night of the high school football season! The top-ranked Spartans took down Lipscomb Academy, the number one team in Tennessee, on national television. Saraland won in an overtime thriller, 31-30.

Saraland begins 6A Region 1 play against Murphy at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this week. The Spartans look to repeat as 6A State Champs.