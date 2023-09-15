MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th Quarter fan cam features the Saraland Spartans fans and Spanish Fort Toros fans from our game of the week in week four.
The Spartans ran away early with this won, 49-7.
by: Pat O'Donnell, Simone Eli, Gerhard Mathangani
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pat O'Donnell, Simone Eli, Gerhard Mathangani
Posted:
Updated:
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th Quarter fan cam features the Saraland Spartans fans and Spanish Fort Toros fans from our game of the week in week four.
The Spartans ran away early with this won, 49-7.