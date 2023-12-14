SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — After a historic band season, filled with several top honors, best-in-class awards and superior ratings — the “Spirit of Satsuma” is the JBT Power Band of the Year!

The Satsuma High School Band is led by band director Brad Threadgill. Gators senior Mikayla White is the drum major and Preston Harper is the band captain.

“We’ve had a lot of really special groups over the years, but this one particularly has been really fun to work with. We’ve got a senior class of about 16 kids that have really worked hard and they’ve kind of led this group this year,” said Threadgill. “It’s been a really fun group to work with. One of the best groups that I’ve worked with in 13 years.”

The Satsuma marching band is made up of nearly 100 members — the group includes the symphonic band, jazz band, percussion ensemble and winter guard programs.

“It’s absolutely wonderful, especially to participate in something like this. It’s very special to have everyone working towards the same goal of just producing a quality product for everyone, all of the people watching, our fans and the football team themselves,” said Harper. “Everybody gets to enjoy what we’re producing.”

The band performs at the Gators’ athletic events, pep rallies, parades and other community events.

“It’s really special. I can say that all of them are my friends and they have helped shaped who I am today,” said White. “If I wasn’t in band with all of these people, I probably wouldn’t be the way I am.”

Congratulations to the “Spirit of Satsuma” — and THANK YOU to JBT Power for supporting local schools!