MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the UMS-Wright High School Marching Bulldogs Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week six of Friday Night Football Fever!

The UMS-Wright Marching Bulldogs, led by drum major AnnaBeth McCain, is comprised of 29 winds and percussion.

Melissa Jokerst has been the middle and the upper school band director since 2014.

The UMS-Wright Band Program includes The Marching Bulldogs, The Jazz Band, The Middle School Band, and The Wind Ensemble. There are currently six UMS-Wright Band Alumni marching and playing at the collegiate level.

The Wind Ensemble earned All Superior Ratings in Concert and in Sight-Reading at the 2022 State Music Performance Assessment.